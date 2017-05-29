From Milan an opportunity for disabled workers

Related:

The recession does not justify firing employees with disabilities In Italy, a company in difficulty, cannot fire a disabled employee if this would take them under the minimum reserve level. For this reason, the Court of Cassation has rejected an appeal by an employer against the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Milan that declared the inclusion of Read More.

In France some of the best artisans are individuals with disabilities Luthiers, chefs, florists, and carpenters. These are among the professions where very talented individuals with disabilities can be found. And this year, they can officially participate in the competition that takes place every 3 years in France, “Un des meilleurs ouvriers de France”. Winners will be able to receive an Read More.

A new school helps autistic people get into tech fields A new startup called Coding Autism, which launched earlier this month, is developing a school in Los Angeles to teach autistic people coding, web development, and software engineering skills. Participants in the program will attend a 15-week, full-time bootcamp to build up their tech talents. The program also includes resume Read More.

One of the most famous “in” designers has autism Garments designed by Michael Ryan Andolsek enchant thousands of people all over the world and are the fruit of an unquestionably special talent. The twenty-five year old native of Germany is one of very few designers in the world to have an autistic disorder. Despite various problems when he was still a Read More.

How many fatal accidents occurred at work in the European Union? In 2014, 3 348 fatal accidents occurred at work in the European Union (EU). This represents a standardised incidence rate of 2.3 fatal accidents per 100,000 workers. Standardised incidence rates aim to eliminate differences in the structures of countries' economies. They correspond to the number of accidents per 100 000 Read More.