From humanitarian NGOs to fifth column for human traffickers across the Mediterranean

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.03.22

A second, authoritative complaint regarding the behavior of the NGOs who are operating in the Mediterranean Sea. These NGOs, after being the target of a complaint reported by the European agency for the control of external (Frontex), have also been accused by Admiral Enrico Credendino, Commander of the EU anti-human-smuggling mission. “They are responsible for almost 40% of the rescue missions and often work on in the waters bordering Libya during the night – the High Italian Official affirms – and they have these huge reflectors: the smugglers manning the rafts filled with immigrants steer them towards the reflection”. This is a confirmation of the accusations made last December by Frontex, with a detailed report that had many of the “big” in the circles of international volunteer agencies shaking in their boots. The truth is that the quasi-State-run rescue system of associations like MOAS, Sos Méditerranée, Sea Watch e Sea Eye represents a pull factor. It transforms the rescue missions into a major attraction, a type of magnet for the immigrants coming from Africa.

What has been happening in this section of the sea that divides Libya from Sicily is now very clear. It is a pretense of doing and undoing, that not even Penelope with her cloth in hand could have imagined. On one hand, the men alongside Admiral Credendino rescue the rafts near the coast and discourage new ones coming from Libya, to break the chain of human trafficking. On the other, those from the non-governmental organizations push from the Libyan ports, guaranteeing the smugglers on that side that their “goods” arrive at their destination, because should that not occur, they would lose many “clients” in a very short amount of time.

From this, let’s turn to 2017, with Italy receiving a number of immigrants greater than the record 190,000 recorded last year. They are not refugees fleeing from war-torn countries or persecution. The majority are young economic immigrants whose personal ambitions have found fertile territory among these smugglers of human beings.

To break this vicious circle and successfully chop of this Jordan’s knot of volunteers in the Mediterranean, the external borders and rescue missions in the sea need to be put in the hands of the State.