From Greece to Finland, the crisis arrives in northern Europe

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.03.06

Stagnant production, increasing unemployment beyond 9 %, and labor unions forced by the government to devalue salaries and costs of production. Finland, the only northern European country inside the Eurozone, is experiencing an austerity crisis. Just like Italy and perhaps Greece. Data indicate a timid +0.2 % in the last period of 2016 , with a maximum of 0.9 % growth in the GDP predicted for the post-crisis period. Unemployment in the population of 5.5 million has hit blue-collar workers and young people, reaching 9. 4 %. And only in the month of December, the cost of production increased from 2.4 al 4 %. The budget restrictions imposed by Brussels do not make things easier. The majority of decreases were seen in exportation of wood and cellulose: today, a major part of that industry has moved to Asia and Latin America, where the cost of labor is lower. So, despite the fact that Finland is considered by the World Economic Forum to be one of the10 most competitive economies on the planet, the crisis has arrived on its shores. In cities like Oulu, once a small, model industrial town, unemployment has reached beyond 17 %, which is 7 points above the national average. Fortunately, in this country, the Protestant pastors distribute food and drinks.