From clown to high-fashion star, story of deaf model

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.22

Carola Insolera, deaf since birth, is also a star in the world of fashion. Her story is truly bizzare. Born in Norway, she first worked in the circus as clown, trapeze artist, and contortionist. The fashion runway got added to the list only in 2011. In a recent interview, she declared that she sees deafness as a benefit, because visual communication is part of her daily life. In addition, she commented that not being able to hear the music as she walks down the runway is not a problem at all. She feels the vibration of the sounds with her entire body. Carola juggles the life of a fashion model with her life as mom. In fact, she never leaves her 4-month-old daughter Delphine far behind.