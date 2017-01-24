From adult car-sharing to “prostheses-sharing” among kids

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.24

From France, a solution for combatting the expense of prostheses for children amputees. The Association Lames de joie (Blades of Joy) has recently launched a “sharing” program, similar to what has already been tested with car-sharing, house-sharing, and other goods. Thanks to this free service, during a kid’s entire childhood, he/she can use a pair of “blades” made of carbonium, similar to those made famous by Olympian medalist Oscar Pistorius, that were probably used by someone before, and, upon his/her out-growing them (they need replacement every weight increase of about 9 kilograms), will be left to someone else and replaced by new ones, that had also been used by someone before. A virtuous circle with one simple objective: keep costs down and give the opportunity to play outside, participate in sports, walk and run, to as many kids as possible.



