Friendship between young boy and Labrador, both with vitiligo

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.24

Carter Blanchard is a little boy from the state of Arkansas, who has vitiligo: a skin disorder that left him with large white blotches around his eyes and all over his body. For this reason, the boy was insecure and embarrassed to show his face, to the point that he did not want to go to school any more. A situation that greatly worried his mom, who one day, saw a photo of Rowdy, a black Labrador with shiny black fur, except for two huge white spots around his eyes, also due to vitiligo. Carter’s mom contacted Rowdy’s owner in the state of Oregon and decided to visit the dog. From the time that Carter and Rowdy met, the little boy’s life changed drastically. The story of this meeting between the two was posted on social media and has gone viral. And now, Rowdy is considered a type of mascot for kids with this condition and is followed by thousands of them on Instagram and Facebook.