Frequent, quality prenatal check-ups are best anti-anxiety therapy

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.16

It is called scanxiety. A form of anxiety experienced by pregnant women who are obsessed with taking a myriad of tests to see if the fetus is healthy. According to a survey undertaken by online platform ChannelMum.com, for example, a third of British women who are expecting, do not trust the test results from the national healthcare system, and then turn to private clinics paying out of their own pockets for an outrageous number of exams, often useless and potentially damaging to the fetus’ health. Because, more often than not, there are scanning procedures or X-rays that can be dangerous to the developing embryo. Which is why many physicians who follow pregnant women are trying to facilitate their being less apprehensive by providing as much information and assurance as possible during routine check-ups.