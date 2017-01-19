French videogame for dyslexia and dyspraxia

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.19

France will soon have a new instrument for kids with dyslexia and dyspraxia. Dysapp , a videogame for tablets is currently in an experimental phase of development at the University of Poitiers and financed by the Ministry of Education across the Alps. The aim of the game is to help kids develop various skills, despite their having reading problems due to dyslexia and also writing problems, due to dyspraxia: a movement disorder that affects organization of ideas too. The specific skills targeted are fine motor skills and visual-spatial as well as temporal organization. The instrument will use fun exercises based on repetition of gestures in the right order and the solving of sequential problems. Difficulty levels will adapt in real-time to the needs of the user, taking into account such factors as speed, precision, rhythm.