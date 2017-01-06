French TV shows apprentice at the Elysée with Down’s Syndrome

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.06

Eurydice is 17, and she has Down’s Sydrome and works as an apprentice in a food store in Paris. Julia has Trisomy 21 too, and she just happens to be working alongside none other than French President, François Hollande, at the Élysée Palace. These two main characters are part of the ensemble in the TV mini-series “Autrement capables” (otherwise able). The program is an initiative of the French association Fnaseph, which has as its mission the promotion of employment skills among young people with disabilities. The association wanted to highlight concrete examples of integration in the workplace that could serve as a reference point and possibly encourage companies to hire a minimum number of individuals with disabilities, as French law mandates. “Actually, it is not necessary to be a specialized association or cooperative to hire these individuals. Laura Portelli, owner of the store in Paris where Eurydice works, points out. She adds that working with Eurydice required the same time for her to learn, adapt, and share information that is necessary when any new entry joins the team”.