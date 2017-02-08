French school system to hire 300 psychologists

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.08

The French public school system is getting ready to hire 300 psychologists to work alongside teachers. This is the first team that will be hired in the Ministry of Education’s new program, aimed at providing more support to students across The Alps. Those who pass the super-competition, will be able to choose to work in elementary schools or middle/high schools. In this new professional capacity, those who choose the middle/high school option will also assist students in their future educational or professional choices. According to the specifications of this new legislation, these psychologists will be asked to pay particular attention to “students with disabilities and to those who show signs of psychological suffering“. For these students, the psychologists are encouraged to collaborate with the school doctor and with external professionals.