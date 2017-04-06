French presidential candidates courting blind voters

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.06

For the first time, posters of Presidential candidates in France will refer blind and visually impaired voters to an audio file that describes the candidate. “The candidate’s picture appears in front of a background that shows a field and a green hill under a blue sky. To the right of the image is a website address. The candidate is smiling”. In an audio file, these words describe the election posters that have lined the streets of France already for weeks, in preparation for the election on Aprile 23rd (first round) and May 7th (secon round). Making the election even more accessible to voters, upon the approval of each candidate, is the brainchild of the association En Aparté, specialized in this method for blind individuals. Currently, these specialists are working on the poster of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, whose team approved of the project: the result will soon be posted on YouTube. Candidate Emmanuel Macron, however, let it be known that he was “not interested “, while the teams of Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Benoît Hamon have just given their thumbs up.