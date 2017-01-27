French parents do not like the educational system at all

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.27

Across the Alps, parents’ evaluation of the school system is beyond a doubt, negative. According to a survey conducted by BVA, the third largest research agency in France, the majority of French moms and dads would like to see reforms. Starting with the fundamentals: reading, writing, arithmetic – that according to them, are often given too little attention. Dissatisfaction seems to increase, little by little, as the children grow older. With the maximum level being reached when the kids reach high-school age. Even if most adults are oriented toward a general evaluation of the school’s overall success, it appears that they expect their Republic to create an equitable environment, where each single student gets the attention he/she needs and deserves.