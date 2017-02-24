French government playing last card for end of life law

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.24

Last desperate attempt by the French government to raise awareness among French citizens about the end of life law. Seeing as it has been more than 1 year since it was approved, but people seem to know little about it. And, what they know is also not accurate. Therefore, a communication campaign has been recently launched on a national scale, with a single-focus website entirely dedicated to the topic. In addition to addressing the rights and obligations of citizens with detailed explanations, the website actually launches an appeal to individuals to prepare “Les directives anticipées”. A type of Living Will, in which each person communicates his/her express wishes. In this way, doctors and family members can proceed in a simple manner, according to the clear indications of the person in question. The Health Ministry across The Alps hopes that this initiative, will help the population appreciate a law, that, despite touching each individual’s life, and being considered a victory won by this past government, has already been totally forgotten.