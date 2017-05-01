French can access special fund for hiring workers with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.01

How can French businesses that want to hire more people with disabilities finance this objective? By applying for special investment funds set up for this purpose, such as the one called Impact. ““The challenge – explains Mathieu Cornieti, President of Impact – is to create jobs specifically for individuals with disabilities“. To guarantee that the objective is met, a monitoring system was created whereby managers are assisted in implementing the appropriate hiring practices. How do they select the companies and workers who will receive these funds? Actually, the project that gets selected is one that has already been tested, with a strong and successful business model. Cornieti adds: “Our primary challenge is to provide the necessary support that these employers as they adapt their companies to this new orientation”.