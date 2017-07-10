Free trials of electric wheelchair of the future

Related:

The ironic video against the stereotypes on wheelchair users "A.A.A. wanted everyday life in media that's what we hope for. Everywhere I see things that I don't like common places and waterwork", they sing in the parody of a famous Italian song. The video by Maria Chiara and Elena Paolini, sisters on wheelchairs from Senigallia, who are also the

Online the French Government's portal about disability Education, work, sports, housing, rights, provision of administrative documents. This and more in the official portal of the French Government devoted entirely and exclusively to disability. handicap.gouv.fr is a new resource that can be useful to all those who are involved in the search for practical information related to this

Getting closer to international statute for students with disabilities On behalf of disabled students throughout the world, a new "international student with disabilities" status has abeen requested from the UN by three French associations (CGE, Fédéeh and Hanploi DAC) . The aim is to have this new status serve as a way to limit as much as possible discrimination

Ava is new app for deaf users who want to chat Ava is the new app that lets deaf users converse with many people simultaneously. Thanks to this innovative tool, a person who is deaf or with serious hearing impairment can be interactive and participate in group discussions. Ava converts verbal utterances from multiple individuals into written, visual subtitles within less

Shiatsu offers new profession for blind individuals In a room with green walls and soft music, Jason Pérez, a man who was left blind after an accident, learns the art of shiatsu (massage). Here, at the Universidad de medicina oriental of Managua, Nicaragua, these courses in this antique massage technique are being offered for free to Jason: