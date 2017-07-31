Free pizza for all elderly citizens living alone

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.07.31

Pizza for everyone. In Bagno a Ripoli, near Florence, the local administration and the Red Cross created a project that provides free pizza door-to-door for the elderly. The target are old people who social services are already following. The idea to assist this population (primarly those who are alone) in this way was born in early July, of this year. So, every Friday, ten or so volunteers go around passing out pizza to those in need throughout the neighboring communities. The pizzas are hand made directly by the members of the Italian association ARCI (of Candeli) who offered to give a hand. Thanks to the initiative’s huge success,demonstrated by increasing numbers of people adhering, as of September, pizzas will be passed out 5 days if municipality’s requests reach that level of demand. “Feedback at the moment is fantastic – explains Leonardo Pasquinelli, of the Italian Red Cross of Bagno a Ripoli – those who are the beneficiaries of the program appreciate the attention they are receiving and they developed wonderful relationships with our volunteers from the very beginning. In fact, enjoyable chats take place each time the pizza arrives”. The aim is to ultimately extend the program to 5 days a week, together with another service “Keeping Company by Telephone” . But we are working together with social services to reach these objectives after the summer – explains Pasquinelli. For now, all of the elderly citizens who have affectionately warmed up to “pizza Friday”.