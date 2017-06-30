Free online prep courses for aspiring physicians taking next entrance exam

Related:

Italian restaurants are in the hands of young people Young people are essential for Italian coffee bars and restaurants. The numbers tell the story. Under-30 somethings make up 53.2% of the employees in these businesses, which translates to a total of 309,000 workers, of which 49.2% are female and 50.8% male. Paradoxically, however, business owners in this sector have Read More.

More university slots open for aspiring phyicians In Italy, the chances are improving for aspiring students of medicine to gain entry into Medical School. For the 2017/2018 academic year, in fact, the available slots are 9,100 compared to 8,817 in 2016/2017. Same is true for schools of Dentistry and Veterinary medicine. Where the slots for the first Read More.

How many upper secondary school pupils graduates in the EU Almost five million upper secondary school pupils in the EU received their education diplomas in 2015. Slightly more than half (51%) graduated from vocational programmes, and 49% - from general education programmes. While more boys graduated from vocational programmes (55% of vocational education graduates), girls accounted for 56% of general Read More.

Young Japanese say “No” to workaholic culture A cultural revolution is taking place in Japan: the young people are sick and tired of the work, work, work, mentality. At least that is what the results of a joint project between the Japan Productivity Center and the Junior Executive Council of Japan have revealed. Highlighted was the 30% Read More.

Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.