Franco-Belgian project for individuals with intellectual disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.06

Instead of always talking about what is better for people with intellectual disabilities, why not let them tell us. Put simply, that is the spirit behind a Franco-Belgian project called I SAID, officially launched in the city of Lille, France (very close to Belgian border) in December 2016. The project aims to identify the incentives and obstacles for self-determination among people with intellectual handicaps and to promote the overall health of these individuals through integration efforts. These objectives will be shared and put into practice across the Hauts-de-France / Vallonia border – over a 4-year period.