France will open its first Village for Alzheimer’s patients

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.16

After Denmark and the Netherlands, it’s now France’s turn to give birth to the first Village for Alzheimer’s patients. The little town, that has got green light for construction by national and local authorities, will be ready in 2019 and built near Dax, a town in the Aquitaine region. It will host 120 patients, who will live in a village totally tailored on their needs. Flats, shops, gardens, road sign, lighting, promenades, everything will be architecturally conceived to boost patients’ easy walking, sense of direction, visual-spatial locating, memory. In any case, they won’t be alone, since a team of volunteers and physicians will guide the village and its activities. The idea, that takes inspiration by similar realities in Europe, is tied to the belief that fostering patients’ wellbeing by adapting spaces and rhythms of life to their needs can have similar or better outcomes than pharmacological treatments.