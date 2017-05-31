France welcomed first gay refugee from Chechnya

Related:

Female bisexuality in fashion as it was in ancient times It is not by chance that there are more female than male bisexuals registered in the world. In fact, it appears that the greater inclination towards both homosexual heterosexual relationships in women is part of a primordial seduction strategy. According to researchers from the University of Nicosia, men much more Read More.

He is the youngest transgender musician in the world He is only 21 and is already the most famous transgender musician on the Web. His name is Jaimie Wilson, he is American and has become famous on social networks not just because of his great talent but also because he has shared the events that led him to change Read More.

New legal gender recognition legislation approved by Belgium Transgender citizens in Belgium can legally change their name on documents, without having to undergo any surgical procedure. The parliament met yesterday and approved the law that put an end to the sterilisation requirements and the mental health diagnosis previously required in order to have access to legal gender recognition. Read More.

In this case it’s homosexuals seeking asylum Lithuania is the first country in the world to concede the right to asylum to two homosexuals persecuted in Chechnya because of their sexual orientation. The announcement came from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic country, Linas Linkevičius. The statement called upon the other European countries to act Read More.

It’s hate speech that ruins Italy’s classification on the EU Rainbow Map Lgbt Punctual, like on May 17th, each year, on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, the Rainbow Map is off the presses. The classification put together by the organization Ilga-Europe creates a snapshot of the conditions for gay people, lesbians, bisexuals, trans gender and intersex, taking into consideration the Read More.