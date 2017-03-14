France choses love over fear of the Maghreb

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.14

There is an increase in mixed marriages in France: a rise of 8% from 1950 to 2015. Taking the plunge with a foreign partner is no longer, as it once was, only for women. Now it’s the case for 50% of men. From the latest data released by Statistics transalpine (ISEE), we can see that marriages between the French and Moroccans, Algerians and Tunisians make up 37% of the total of mixed marriages. This is followed by marriages to other Europeans (22%) and, to a lesser extent, with Sub-Saharan Africans (14%). A picture that, the author of the study Vanessa Bellamy, notes, reflects the evolution of migratory flow from the 50s to date and signals a growing, albeit slow, level of integration with immigrants and second generations of North African origin.