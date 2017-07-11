France chooses Maghrebi and Chinese in war over best minds

Related:

Italy’s new work vouchers Options for taking on occasional projects (i.e. non-steady employment) in Italy have changed. The old “voucher” system has been substituted with two other procedures. The first is a family book, for individuals who do not have a formal professions or work in any given commercial enterprise. In this category, only Read More.

80% of graduates in the field of education are women Almost 5 million tertiary education students graduated in the European Union (EU) in 2015: 58% were women and 42% men. According to Eurostat, male dominated fields are 'Information and Communication Technologies' (where men account for 81% of the graduates) and 'Engineering, manufacturing and construction' (73%). On the other hand, four Read More.

The Xennial generation is the best of all If you were born between 1977 and 1983, you belong to a group called Xennials. The term was coined by TR Ashworth Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Melbourne, Dan Woodman, in order to define those belonging to what is considered the luckiest generation of all. Because, wedged Read More.

A dedicated website to improve dyslexic university students’ self-esteem University students can now improve their self-esteem. This is the aim of the counseling program at the University of Bari, in Italy. The program is targeted to all enrolled students, but especially to those who are taking longer than usual to get their degrees, to students with learning disabilities and Read More.

Calling all lawyers and economists experts in robotics Robots are already among us. But technology has moved faster than European politics. To close this gap, young professionals are needed who are able to make this new realty an integral part of EU legislation. Hence, the creation of a special Summer School entirely dedicated to investigating regulations that can effectively guide the Read More.