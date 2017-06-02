France addresses precocious puberty

France addresses precocious pubertyby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.02
Precocious puberty is a pathology that should not be taken lightly. A warning launched by the French public healthcare system in its first report on this dysfunction that affects boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 9. More than 1,000 cases between the years 2011 – 2013, according to the first estimates. With the incidence among girls being 10 times higher than among boys. Breast development, increase in testicular volume, and precocious growth of body hair are some of the manifestations of sexual maturation that these young people have to face too early in life. What are the causes? Three of them have been hypothesized by experts: first comes genetics. Second, the quality of nutrition and increasing cases of childhood obesity. Last, but not least, environmental pollution. In particular, the abuse of pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides that impact the human hormonal system.
Endometriosis is treatable with anti-tumor pharmacological therapies
Endometriosis can now be treated with anti-tumor pharmacological therapies. Seeing as it has been demonstrated that there are cell mutations involved in this pathology, characterized by abnormal growth of the endometrium outside of the uterus, that are similar to those seen in the presence of cancer. At least this is Read More.
The English health system is also a fan of motor bikes
When darkness falls in the United Kingdom, a group of motor bikers darting between one hospital and the next come to life. They are the Blood bikers, around 2,700 volunteers who put their passion for two-wheel travel into the service of others free. Delivering at speed, where necessary, bags of blood, samples Read More.
The nocebo effect is real and dangerous
The nocebo effect does exist and it is harmful to health, according to a study by the Imperial College London and published in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet. It found that patients report more side effects when they know they are taking a medicine than when they are not Read More.
Even pacemakers are open to hackers
Alarming new for the 3 million people who live with a pacemaker and insulin pumps. They run the risk of hacker attacks that could place the functioning of their devices at serious risk. These are the claims of an extensive study published by Synopsys and the Ponemon Institute, an IT Read More.
Prostitutes and nurses working the same area
Not just marijuana and sex. Holland is in fact also the homeland of one of the most innovative and efficient health systems in the world. It is called Buurtzorg (district care), consists of a widespread and diffuse network of no-profit structures (that support but do not replace public ones) and Read More.
The T-shirt for early diagnosis of lung disease
An intelligent T-shirt that identifies respiratory diseases. A patent by the University of Laval can measure inhalation and exhalation rates and permits early diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma and sleep apnoea. How does it work? Using an optical fibre positioned on the T-shirt at chest level. The antenna, covered with a silver sheet, Read More.