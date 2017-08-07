Four suggestions to help menopausal workers

Four suggestions to help menopausal workersby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.07
The workplace should be more comfortable for menopausal employees. This is the opinion of the British Government who, using the best researchers at the University of Leicester, has just published literature for managers and employers. Here are some tips:
1) Prepare rest areas to allow women to manage the symptoms of menopause.
2) Provide cold water and uniforms made of non-synthetic fibres.
3) Install temperature controlled heaters and fans.
4) Allow workers to reduce their business hours.
The sense of urgency to provide this guidance to companies comes as a result of the fact that firstly, many people believe that this problem is underestimated by managers and colleagues when compared, for example, to pregnancy and maternity leave. The second, is that in the UK, there are 4.3 million workers who are over 50, an increase of 72% since 1994.
Porno addicts as boys, sexists as men
Porno addicts as young boys, sexists as adult men. In short, that is the conclusion of a study undertaken by the University of Nebraska presented at the largest conference in the world dedicated to Psychology, taking place in Washington (D.C.). The data collected from a sample of adolescents and adults Read More.
The way women abuse men sexually
It is an argument not so widely explored, but also men suffer sexual abuse from women. Who use several ways of coercion to force men to have sex with them. A truth emerged from a paper released by the University of Lancaster. According to which, three are the most preferred Read More.
Visionary who wanted to free women from the slavery of housework
Frances Gabe, the ingenious woman who invented the self-cleaning house recently died at the age of 101, forgotten in silence. A half-century ago, after years of a daily routine as a simple housewife, Mrs. Gabe, threw her husband out of the house and with 2 mouths to feed, she was determined Read More.
Female sexuality is a right that needs to be defended
For women sex is important after the age of 50 too.These words were pronounced by the judges of the European Court for Human Rights who ruled in favor of a Portuguese woman whose sex life was seriously compromised due to a surgical intervention. Here are the facts. Ms. Maria Morais Read More.
Female BBC stars demanding equal pay in full
Some of the BBC's most high-profile female personalities have called on the corporation to "act now" to deal with the gender pay gap. The recent pay details released in the Annual report showed that women at the BBC are being paid less than men for the same work. Claudia Winkleman Read More.
Britain bans gender stereotypes in ads
Adverts which encourage gender stereotypes like women cleaning up after their family, or men failing to do housework, face being banned under strict new watchdog rules. The UK Advertising Standards Authority’s (ASA) released a report this week on the potential harm to children and adults of promoting gender stereotypes. Under Read More.