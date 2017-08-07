Four suggestions to help menopausal workers

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.07

The workplace should be more comfortable for menopausal employees. This is the opinion of the British Government who, using the best researchers at the University of Leicester, has just published literature for managers and employers. Here are some tips:

1) Prepare rest areas to allow women to manage the symptoms of menopause.

2) Provide cold water and uniforms made of non-synthetic fibres.

3) Install temperature controlled heaters and fans.

4) Allow workers to reduce their business hours.

The sense of urgency to provide this guidance to companies comes as a result of the fact that firstly, many people believe that this problem is underestimated by managers and colleagues when compared, for example, to pregnancy and maternity leave. The second, is that in the UK, there are 4.3 million workers who are over 50, an increase of 72% since 1994.