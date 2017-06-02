Four new facts on US immigration recently published

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.06.02

Immigration never ceases to amaze. In fact, from the Migration Policy Institute of Washington, four new facts have emerged concerning the flow of immigrants to the U.S.A.

- Between 1990 – 2015 the number of immigrants with a college degree more than tripled, going from 3.1 million to 11.1 million. To the point that today, they represent 17% of the 66.4 million adults in the United States who have an undergraduate degree.

- Asians make up 50% of the highly skilled immigrants who have arrived in the U.S. since 2010. The exact figure is 5.8 million (only 2.8 million in 2000) mostly Indian, Chinese e Filipino.

- Hispanics have risen to second place, ahead of Europeans, in the special category of highly qualified immigrants coming to the U.S.

- The immigrants arriving in the USA in the last few years have, on average, a higher degree than American citizens. A trend that is particularly evident in the so-called Rust Belt, the “industrial heartland” of the States located in the Midwest, today in a continual state of decline. In Michigan and in Ohio, for example, 60% of the new arrivals have a university degree as opposed to 26% of the Yankees.