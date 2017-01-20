Four in 10 British women drink during pregnancy

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.20

Four in 10 British mothers drink during pregnancy. The UK has one of the worst rates of drinking while pregnant in the European region, with only Ireland, Denmark and Belarus showing higher figures. According to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health, Britain has also one of the highest rates of Foetal Alcohol Syndrome in the world, with an estimated 61.3 cases per 10,000 births – significantly higher that the global average of 15 out of 10,000 and the 44th worst in Europe. Foetal Alcohol Syndrome can leave babies with learning difficulties, behavioural problems, hearing and vision loss, poor growth and organ damage. Experts said that it was common misconception that drinking in pregnancy was only associated with social deprivation and warned that professional women are increasingly drinking heavily in their first trimester, often because they did not realise they were expecting.