Four homeless who get a chance of a lifetime

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.10

Four homeless are in the Barcellona spotlight recently. Marcos, Enrique, Andrzj and Vincet, unlike many of their street friends, had the good fortune of being involved in an exclusive work integration program, developed by American Andrew Funk. Who before trying to find them a job, took it upon himself to ask them about their personal interests and natural inclinations. And, in this way, was able to discover their talents and transform them into professionals with concrete jobs, within 12 months. The fate of these men were changed forever: from clochard, like many who live in the Catalan capital, they became writer, tour guide, English teacher, and masseur.