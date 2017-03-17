Foreign fathers in Italy are on the increase

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.17

In Italy, the incidence of foreign fathers on the total is increasing. According to the latest data released by the ISMU Foundation in view of the upcoming Father’s Day (March 19), Lombardy is the Italian region where this reality is better represented. In Lombardy, the percentage of foreign fathers stands at 60% of all immigrants who live there. To be noted, however, that more than ¼ of immigrants’ children live abroad, usually in the country of origin. As far as foreign fathers’ nationality is concerned, Egyptians have the highest average number of children: 2 each. Followed by Senegalese (1.8) and Indians (1.6). Contrary to what one may think, the Moroccans have only 1.3 children on average, less than the Chinese (1.4).