Forced sterilization remembered from the Andes in Peru to London

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.27

“If you or someone you know has been subject to forced sterilization, welcome to Quipu”. This project will serve as a sort of archive to a collective memory, documenting an event that took place in Perù, in the period 1990 – 2000, during the government of Alberto Fujimori, in prison since 2009: 272,000 women and 22,000 men were forced to have their tubes tied or to have a vasectomy. We are talking about the Indios, as well as rural and illiterate citizens who, still today, are living the physical and psychological consequences of this violent act. While awaiting the Peruvian government’s retribution to the survivors, in 2011 the project Quipu was launched. It has already documented more then 100,000 stories. Enabling even the most remote citizens, living in small villages in the Peruvian Andes to make their voice be heard. These testimonials are possible, thanks to a hi-tech telephone line that goes directly to London, where a team of experts translates the stories and posts them on the Web. The individuals can also listen to and interact with the victims, and then, record a message. The aim of this platform is to not let serious events like this to be forgotten, or worse, repeated.