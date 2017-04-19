For videogame giants users with disabilites don’t seem to exist

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.19

For the international videogame giants, players with disabilities count little, or not at all. In fact, many of these players had to resort to “do-it-yourself” modifications of the console in order to adapt games to their handicaps. This reality is brought to the fore in a recently published study in Journal of Youth Studies. In which a team of researchers gathered testimonials from adolescents with a number of different disabilities: muscular disturbances, cerebral palsy, and Asperger’s Syndrome. Discovering that in order to be able to fully enjoy themselves in front of the monitor, each had had to create new joy sticks, new buttons to push, or invent simpler, less frenetic story lines altogether. For example, one user who was paralyzed (from the neck down) had to create a soft keyboard with a HeadMouse that allowed him to use the movement of his head to move the cursor. In this way, he was able to play his favorite games at the speed that was perfect for him. A small army of “inventors by chance” that wants to highlight how important videogames are for people with disabilities: much more than just a pastime – but a precious and safe escape from a life full of difficult and arduous daily battles.