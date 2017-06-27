For those with Alzheimer’s foul mood of caregivers can shorten lifespan

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.27

For individuals with Alzheimer’s, stressed or depressed caretakers can bring about serious consequences. To the point that the person being assisted has a greater risk of dying prematurely, compared to the average in the general population. This is what has been demonstrated in a recent study conducted by Berkeley University on a large sample of individuals with Alzheimer’s and their family members. The results indicated that, regardless of whether the caregiver was an immediate relative or from outside the family, if overly tired and anxious, the life expectancy of the individual with Alzheimer’s could be reduced by as much as 14 months. For at least two factors. The first, the emotional state and mood of the caregiver is perceived negatively by the one being taken care of. Secondly, this negative state can result in physical and verbal abuse of the person being assisted.