For the IPhone generation, obligatory draft might be on the horizon

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.05.03

After more than ten years of no obligatory draft, Europe is going back to its old ways. Calling to arms young people born in ’99 has, at this point, become a necessity for many governments. With terroristic threats rampant and tensions escalating in countries bordering Russia, a number of nations have reinstated obligatory draft or are considering doing so.

A step backward that is as incomprehensible as it is anachronistic to most Millennials, raised on YouTube and Instagram. With their earliest memories of Christmas accompanied by the singing of “We are the world”. Who have compassion for the baby soldiers throughout the world being used as pawns in remote regions of the Earth, because they are convinced that in the West, peace is guaranteed along with getting a good job immediately after graduating college.

But that’s not all. In Lithuania compulsory draft was reintroduced in 2015, immediately followed by Norway in 2016, that extended it to females as well. And Sweden, worried about the threatening expansion of Russia has also just made military duty obligatory and, soon, the “enfants de la patrie” in France might find themselves in the same situation. Seeing as the two contenders for the Elysée, Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, despite having completely opposing views on every conceivable idea, are in agreement on only one thing: that military duty should no longer be voluntary.

And in Italy? If they decide to bring back obligatory military service, let’s hope that they will at least do things a little more “with it” than in the past, or it will only serve to rob an entire generation of one of the best years of their lives. Please, no more forced rhetoric while raising the flag or marching at dawn. And it’s unbearable to think of going back to hazing and to the old sheet folding drill that tests to see if one can fold the thing into a small square within seconds. If, by chance, it becomes absolutely necessary, then let’s think that young men and women can learn something useful like self-defense, or how to navigate online and discover potential terrorists, and neutralize them, should it be necessary. Even better would be if we put these young people to use in immigration rescue efforts. “I spent three years in the army as a barber…in Cuneo”, is what Italian comic Totò used to say when describing his military years shaving and cutting the hair of fellow soldier’s. But, this is just a gag preserved in an old black and white film. To give Millennials some sense to their military service, much more will be needed.