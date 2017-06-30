For some, Youporn wins hands down over the girlfriend

For some, Youporn wins hands down over the girlfriendby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.30
The number of individuals who have completely substituted their sex-life with online erotic videos is continually increasing. This little “vice” has also been awarded a term all its own:: pornosexuality. Which speaks to a sexual orientation based entirely on online hard-materials. “If I had to choose between porn or live-sex for the rest of my life, I would choose porn, beyond any doubt – declared a “practitioner” in a Medical Daily magazine article.
In the digital era, the accessibility of free porn material 24/7 together with totally guaranteed anonymity are key factors that explain why the practice is so widespread. The numbers alone tell the whole story: in 1991 there were less than 90 erotic magazines in the United States, while in 2016 alone, for example, the popular website Pornhub received 23 billion visits, which translates to 64 million contacts daily. Not to mention the 5-8% of the user population that is at risk of developing a true porno-addiction.
The experts who have researched the phenomenon indicate young males as the primary user base. Results from a study published in JAMA in 2014 found that those who had watched erotic material at least once were 66% males and 41% females. The profile of a porno addict is a person who has grown up on an exclusive diet of internet; has been attracted to online porn from an early age; is almost always a virgin; and has never known sex or physical excitement not originating from a Smartphone or computer.
“The comfort level of online experiences that require no expenditure of energy for a real relationship can be extremely attractive to some people” – affirms sexologist Christene Lozano. Colleague Amanda Pasciucco agrees wholeheartedly and points to fear of rejection as another motivating force: “In my years of practice as a sex therapist, I’ve been able to document how anxiety and fear of being rejected have forced many to hide behind and find solace in pornography” . Sex represents the most expressive form of intimacy between two people.
One remains completely nude physically and emotionally in the secret parts of oneself. However, when a relationship with a partner goes sour, an individual can feel more vulnerable going to bed with someone, and, thus, can turn to porn. Not at all for emotional gratification, but for a mere physical one. But, there can also be serious consequences, as stated in the Medical Daily article: there is always the risk that substituting sex in one’s real life can be like a pharmacological therapy, that in the end, eliminates desire for intimacy with another person forever.
