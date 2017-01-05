For parents “spanking” is not the same as “hitting”

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.05

Parents who say they “spank” their children and do not say they “hit” their children, feel more justified in physically punishing their kids. Because it sounds less serious. At least, this is what a newly published study explains. Research conducted by the Southern Methodist University of Dallas, analyzed the influence that vocabulary has on parents’ reactions to their kids disobeying them. The majority of individuals interviewed, with and without children, agreed that “spanking” evoked an image less associated with pain and violence than the word “hit” or “strike”. A psychological rationalization that has the potential to dangerously influence both the intensity of and nature of the punishment that a parent decides to inflict.