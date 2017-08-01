For fear of expulsion illegal immigrants avoid drugs and alcohol

For fear of expulsion illegal immigrants avoid drugs and alcoholby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.01
It is not true that illegal immigrants cause an increase in drug and alcohol use. At least, this is what the researchers at University of Wisconsin-Madison have stated. Their data highlights some unexpected surprises: the higher the number of immigrants that arrive without legal documents, the lower the arrests for alcohol and drugs (according to records). For each 1% of the population of illegal immigrants in the USA, in fact, 22 fewer arrests for drug possession or drug use and 42 fewer arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol per 100,000 persons. The reason? According to the experts, it could be that, contrary to the stereotypes, clandestine residents are so fearful of expulsion, they tend to be less inclined to practice risky behaviors that could lead them into criminal activities.
