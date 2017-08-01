For fear of expulsion illegal immigrants avoid drugs and alcohol

Related:

The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration laws The European Court of Justice (ECJ) taught a lesson to those in Italy who thought they could get around immigration laws, clarifying once again, that it is useless to try and pull the wool over the court's eyes when trying to find solutions to complex issues. The judges in Luxemburg,

Record numbers of repatriations for illegal immigrants in the EU Record number of repatriation for illegal immigrants in the European Union. According to the latest Eurostat report, in fact, more than 226,000 extra-EU citizens who were illegally present in the European Community territory were sent back to their countries of origin. This is the highest number yet recorded since 2008,

There is no one unique integration for all immigrants Adriano Cancellieri is a Sociologist at Iuav University in Venice and has just published Migrants and Urban Space in the latest issue of Il Mulino magazine. Q: In one of your recent articles, to summarize briefly, you speak about the integration of immigrants as being all or nothing. Can you explain

How many Italian municipalities do host immigrants "Less than 50% of the total number of Italian municipalities host immigrants." This was reported by the Minister of the Interior during the question time that was held yesterday at the Chamber of Deputies. During which it emerged that only 3,153 local realities give or have given hospitality to newcomers.

It is sad to deny citizenship as a birth-right and still welcome the barges The Italian Government's about face on citizenship as a birth-right is the price we could pay for the unresolved immigration emergency in the Mediterranean. To add insult to injury or allow the defeat of the honest versus dishonest, we will give up a modernized system designed to streamline the procedures for