For attracting foreign talent, Italy is world’s black sheep

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.02.06

Italy’s real problem is not that its university graduates go abroad, but, rather, with the fact that few come from abroad to Italy. The country is in 40th place in the world classification of countries that most attract talent (Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2017). With a negative balance between talented individuals exported and imported of -13%, Italy is worse off than many eastern European countries and South America. There are two factors that weigh the peninsula down. The first is beaurocracy. Despite many areas of excellence, the endless paper trails and impossible to understand rules, keep foreigners far away. The second is the extreme lack of dialogue between employers and employees. Which has led to a mounting number of court cases that has few rivals internationally.