For aspiring physicians in Italy this news is a relief

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.02

Mistreated and taken advantage of, without even being able to take a bathroom pause. These are the conditions that many young doctors who are specializing in France have described, regarding their training experience in French hospitals. And a scenario described in a published book-inquiry released today across The Alps, titled Omerta à l’Hôpital, edited by physician Valérie Auslender. She was able to collect hundreds of testimonials, in which being overworked and subjected to violence were documented. Situations that put at risk not only the quality of the work, but also the health of the medical students. Seen by the increase in cases of tachycardia, panic attacks, vomiting and stree-related crying. Not to mention those who are victims of violent bosses or various forms of subjugation (no lunch, coffee, or bathroom break). And, there are numerous cases of sexual violence as well. Types of abuse that push many to consider suicide.