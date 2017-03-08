Food Porn keeps you in shape

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.08

Vices and virtues of modern times. Food porn. Posting online what you have eaten is a great way to lose weight. To give new dignity to what until now was just one of many, sometimes useless, modern day society habits, the journal Nutrients have published a robust and authoritative study which extolls the power of images. Using images to monitor the combinations of nutrients and quantity is the most effective way to control what ends up on your plate and possibly changing eating habits. Not to mention the fact that, with a simple notification, the dietitian has the power to correct the patient and in this way can be kept under control.