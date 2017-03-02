Following Trump they decide to not vaccinate their kids

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.03.02

In Texas the anti-vaccine movement is continually getting stronger. After the election of Donald Trump, who has in the past supported some scientists that declared a possible association between autism and prophylaxis, the state is seeing a significant increase in the number of parents who are deciding against vaccinating their children. The movement is also gaining consensus in the state government. And, data in the Annual Report of Immunization Status of the Department of Public Health demonstrate that there has been an increase in the number of people claiming abstention from vaccination. In fact, this increase has reached 20 percentage points in the last 10 years. The pro-No group is growing exponentially. Which is worrying public health experts, who view this as a serious threat to one of the most significant medical innovations of modern times. In fact, on a global scale, immunization campaigns save approximately 2.5 million children each year.