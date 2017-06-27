Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workers

Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workersby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.27
Forget the image of the 30 or 40-something who runs from the office to the health club to work out for hours. In reality, the young worker of today is more sedentary than his/her elderly, retired colleague. Compared to the over-70 category, they are seated 30 minutes more each day. These data were published recently in a study undertaken at the University of Edinburgh that examined the habits of 14,000 people extremely closely. They also discovered that this phenomenon is more accentuated in males. Who tend to take a pass on sports activities altogether, considering inactivity a problem of grandparents or retirees. And, thus, exposing themselves to more risk for contracting illnesses such as diabetes 2, tumors, and other pathologies associated with being overweight.
