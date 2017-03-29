Five useful suggestions for teachers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.29

What else can be done to improve the school system? According to the French Ministry of Education, reducing the number of students per class, is not as important as improving teaching methods. A position communicated clearly in these 5 interesting suggestions.

1) Insist on breaking up into groups in class. For two reasons. First. It helps students learn how to work together. Second. It frees up time to assist students most in need of support.

2) Create a tutoring system, for students by students. The little teachers benefit because they are able to reinforce what they have learned and strengthen their skills. At the same time, the students who are being helped by them tend to learn better due to the relaxed, informal, and simplified lessons.

3) Homework should be given for material already learned, to reinforce skills/knowledge base, not to create difficulty for students by asking them to work on exercises that are too challenging for their level.

4) Try to encourage kids to grade themselves in front of others: it can reduce conflicts and inequality by having classmates share strengths and weaknesses.

5) Increase opportunities to team teach with colleagues.