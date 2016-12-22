Five reasons some moms and dads hate Santa Claus myth

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.22

1) Causes Trauma.

Halima decided to not tell her little one the story of Santa Claus because she did not want him to experience the same trauma that she had had: after years of lies, she figured out, alone, that her parents were the ones who brought her gifts, and not the sweet, bearded grandfather type with reindeer.

2) Teaches bad lessons.

According to Myriam, mother of three children between the ages of 2 and 4: “I don’t want a perfect stranger who doesn’t even exist to get all of the praise that belongs to my husband and me, for having bought all the gifts. Not to mention the fact that in order to win our kids’ respect, we have to threaten them with no Santa Claus, if they don’t behave well”.

3) Encourages Consumerism.

Jeanne, for her part, thinks that letting kids believe they are entitled to a gift because they have written a letter to Santa, is in direct contrast with the underlying values of the Nativity: sharing, generosity, spontaneity, the importance of little things. It is as if we are giving kids the license to think that they receive a gift because it is owed them, and that they can always get what they want.

4) Teaches to lie.

For Jeanne and Myriam, to promote the false image of Santa Clause to little ones, and then, when they are older, confess that he does not exist, makes parents lose their credibility. Which, in turn, sends a message that the kids can tell lies too, just like mom and dad.

5) It’s offensive.

Some parents agree that while little ones are innocent, that doesn’t mean that they are stupid and that they will believe anything you tell them. They know perfectly well that the same Santa Claus cannot be everywhere, in Christmas window displays, at every shopping center or street corner. This is proof to them that he does not exist.

Not even the sound advice of researcher Kathy McKay (in The Lancet Psychiatry) on how to tell the story of Santa Claus to little ones to minimize the trauma, worked to convince these hard-headed adults of the importance of this big, jolly, man with a beard, and his sleigh, for melting the hearts of all of us, big and small.