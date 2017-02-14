Five facts on love and marriage

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.14

How do Americans get by with love? The Pew Research Center has highlighted five facts.

1) Love remains Americans’ top reason to marry. In a 2013 Pew Research Center survey, 88% of Americans cited love as a very important reason to get married, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and companionship (76%).

2) The share of Americans who are married is at its lowest point since at least 1920. Half of Americans ages 18 and over were married in 2015, compared with 72% in 1960.

3) Americans are still embracing relationships. In addition to the half of U.S. adults who are married, an analysis of 2015 Census Bureau data shows that about 8% of adults are cohabiting and a 2013 Pew Research Center survey found that 11% of the public described themselves as in a committed relationship, even though they were not married or living with a partner.

4) Marriage may be on the decline, but remarriage is rising. In 2013, 23% of all married people had been married before, compared with just 13% in 1960.

5) Americans today are increasingly looking for love online. A total of 15% of American adults have used online dating sites and/or mobile dating apps, according to our 2015 survey, up from 11% who reported doing so in 2013. But growth in online dating has jumped the most for the youngest Americans. The share of 18- to 24-year-olds who use online dating has almost tripled in recent years, from 10% in 2013 to 27% in 2015.