Five facts about the death penalty

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.25

Five facts on death penalty in the USA, revealed by the Pew Research Center.

1) The annual number of U.S. executions has fallen sharply in the last 15 years: 20 in 2016 against 98 in 1999.

2) For the first time in a decade, the U.S. was not among the top five countries in executions in 2016. The U.S. ranked seventh internationally, behind China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Pakistan and Egypt.

3) Support for the death penalty in the U.S. has fallen dramatically in the past four decades, from 62% in 1976 to 49% in 2016.

4) Americans harbor doubts about how the death penalty is applied and whether it deters serious crime. About six-in-ten adults, for example, said the death penalty does not deter people from committing serious crimes. While, about seven-in-ten adults said there is a risk that an innocent person will be put to death.

5) There are racial and gender divides in opinions on the death penalty in the U.S. Those who favor it are especially white and male.