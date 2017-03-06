Five facts about immigration in India

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.06

India has a long history of migration. The Pew Research Center gives us some details about this issue.

1) India is the top source of international migrants, with one-in-twenty migrants worldwide born in India.

2) India is also one of the world’s top destinations for international migrants. As of 2015, about 5.2 million immigrants live in India, making it the 12th-largest immigrant population in the world.

3) Even though the country is the top source of the world’s migrants in total numbers, India has one of the world’s lowest emigration rates. Only about 1%.

4) India’s religious minorities have been more likely to migrate internationally.

5) India receives more remittances from migrants than any other country. About $69 billion was sent by Indian migrants to family and friends in India in 2015.