Five disabled kids corner the owner of an exclusive club

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.23

It really takes a lot of courage for a health Spa to refuse entrance to 5 disabled children. But, that is precisely what happened in Grab, Switzerland in 2012, when the owner of a chic Spa used the excuse that the kids would disturb the quiet and relaxation of the clientele. And, for the first time in the country’s history, judges were called upon (by 4 associations for individuals with disabilities), to apply the federal law against discrimination towards persons with disabilities. And the Swiss judges deemed that the exclusive club, just like any other center open to the public, could not refuse entrance to clients, based on physical pathologies. A sentence that was received with enthusiasm by the activists, who undertook and won this arduous battle, in defense of individuals like these, who continue to be treated by some second-class citizens.