Five details on Mexican immigrants in the USA

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.03

There were 11.7 million immigrants from Mexico living in the U.S. in 2014, and about half of them were in the country illegally, according to Pew Research Center. That give us some other details on this segment of immigrant population, considering also that President Donald Trump administration is taking steps to reduce the number of unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. – including through the construction of a wall at the southern border.

1) Between 2007 to 2014, the number of Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. illegally has declined by more than 1 million.

2) More non-Mexicans than Mexicans were apprehended at U.S. borders in fiscal year 2016 for the second time on record.

3) Mexicans were deported from the U.S. 242,456 times in 2015 – up from 169,031 in 2005, but down from a recent high of 309,807 in 2013.

4) Mexican unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be long-term residents of the U.S. As of 2014, 78% had lived in the U.S. for 10 years or more, comapred to 52% of unauthorized immigrants from countries other than Mexico.

5) Unauthorized immigrants from Mexico make up at least 75% of the total unauthorized immigrant population in three states. This is the case in New Mexico (91%), Idaho (87%) and Arizona (81%).