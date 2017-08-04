Five curious statistics about legal immigrants in the USA

Five curious statistics about legal immigrants in the USAby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.04
Out of 44.7 million immigrants in the USA, as many as 33.8 million are legal. The Pew Research Center has just brought to light some facts about legal immigrants in the U.S. on occasion of Trump’s very recent announcement of his super-reforms for managing the arrival of foreigners in the country. Five of these facts were highlighted:
1) Every year, one million foreigners receive a residency permit, the famous Green Card, so they will be able to live and work legally in North America. Successfully obtaining this document is the step that precedes applying for citizenship.
2) The origins of legal immigrants are different than those who are illegal: with the majority coming from Asia, Europe, Canada and the Caribbean.
3) Legal foreign residents concentrate in two primary geographical locations in the USA, New York and Los Angeles.
4) The majority of legal immigrants are of working age (i.e. 18-64). A significantly larger percentage than natives, 76% vs. 60%.
5) Not all of the individuals that qualified for applying for citizenship decided to apply. In 2015, only 67% of the legal immigrants did so.
The U.S. grants citizenship to those who don’t know English
More than 30% of American citizens of immigrant origins in the U.S. do not know how to either read or write in English. Which often creates and obstacle to social and economic integration. At least, this is the snapshot that has recently emerged in the last report of the Center Read More.
Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy
While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.
To be anti-immigrant is one thing, to be against innocent children is another
Politicians who passionately debate issues involving individual rights, without grasping what is truly at stake, are committing an egregious error, placing Democracy itself at risk. A perfect example of this is what occurred in Italy in these last few days regarding modification of the existing law regarding the granting of Read More.
The Italian population is still declining despite immigrants
The decrease of the Italian population still goes on. According to the National Institute of Statistics (Istat), after the historic decline recorded last year, as of December 31, 2016 the total number of inhabitants stood at 60,589,445, more than 5 million of whom had foreign citizenship: 8.3% at national level. Read More.
Immigrants acquiring Italian citizenship are on the increase
2016 was a record year as far as acquisitions of citizenship in Italy are concerned. For a total of 205,000. Over the years, the number has steadily increased, passing from 29,000 in 2005 to 66,000 in 2010 and 100,000 in 2013. From 2013 onwards, the growth has been even greater, Read More.
Italy leader in EU for granting citizenship to immigrants
Italy is the leader in Europe for the number of immigrants granted citizenship. In 2015, of a total of 841,246 beneficiaries of this status throughout the 28 member states, 178,000 were residents of the “Bel Paese”. Of these, 19.7% were Albanian, 18.2% Moroccan, and 8.1% Romanian. According to the recently published Eurostat report, Read More.