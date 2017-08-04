Five curious statistics about legal immigrants in the USA

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.04

Out of 44.7 million immigrants in the USA, as many as 33.8 million are legal. The Pew Research Center has just brought to light some facts about legal immigrants in the U.S. on occasion of Trump’s very recent announcement of his super-reforms for managing the arrival of foreigners in the country. Five of these facts were highlighted:

1) Every year, one million foreigners receive a residency permit, the famous Green Card, so they will be able to live and work legally in North America. Successfully obtaining this document is the step that precedes applying for citizenship.

2) The origins of legal immigrants are different than those who are illegal: with the majority coming from Asia, Europe, Canada and the Caribbean.

3) Legal foreign residents concentrate in two primary geographical locations in the USA, New York and Los Angeles.

4) The majority of legal immigrants are of working age (i.e. 18-64). A significantly larger percentage than natives, 76% vs. 60%.

5) Not all of the individuals that qualified for applying for citizenship decided to apply. In 2015, only 67% of the legal immigrants did so.