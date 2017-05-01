Fitness center craze that resembles Indian reservations

Across Europe “women-only” health clubs are popping up. Where, women of all ages and body types can sweat in super-short shorts or super-adherent body suits, and can weigh themselves or take saunas, far from the indiscrete stares of men. Privacy, above all, is at the center of the successful marketing of these special fitness centers. Conceived of, say the inventors, for three primary reasons having to do with the specific needs of female clients:

1) Intimacy. According to a survey published in the magazine Cosmopolitan Body, many women, while participating in sports activities, feel uncomfortable and intimidated by men who are watching them, indiscreetly. In fact, this form of bullying is so common, it has its own name: gymtimidation. A term that when Google searched, yields as many as 40,000 results.

2) Culture and religion. Muslim and Jewish women can exercise in peace, in leggings and without covering their heads, if men are not present.

3) Personalized exercise programs. Women have different metabolisms with respect to men. Therefore, training methods change as well as the machines and the specific objectives. Female sports enthusiasts are not so interested in well-defined, muscles of champions, as much as they are in staying in shape, being toned, and achieving an optimal weight. A weight room is almost useless, while classes in Pilates, yoga, shiatsu and tai-chi are welcomed. Hence, health club staff is trained accordingly. To understand, for example, how hormonal changes can influence their client’s moods or how a few extra pounds or anxiety over the approaching summer (and need to fit into swim suits) can affect performance.

But, when all is said and done, are we sure that this trend won’t lead to yet another means of self-ghettoization? A fear expressed by one West reader who goes to her “mixed” health club weekly: “These “women-only” health clubs are degrading. It’s just another label attached to us as a species that needs to be defended because defenseless. To me, this type of “Indian reservation” mentality is unacceptable”.