Firts home for New York City’s LGBT seniors

Firts home for New York City’s LGBT seniorsby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.06
Next month, work will begin on a $78 million housing complex for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Followed in the fall by a $40 million building across from Crotona Park in the Bronx. Both buildings are expected to open in 2019. While such targeted affordable housing is new to New York City, it has been built in a handful of other cities, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, amid a growing recognition that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are more likely to need help as they grow older because many of them are single, have no children and may be estranged from their families. More than 100,000 of New York City’s 1.1 million residents 65 years and older are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, according to SAGE, a nonprofit advocacy and service organization. These elders can find themselves isolated in traditional retirement communities or nursing homes, and in some cases, may even feel compelled to go back into the closet just to fit in.
The sad reality of British old peoples’ homes
Expired medicines, lack of qualified care personnel, and overall mistreatment. o qThese is description of only a few of the conditions that characterize one third of the retirement homes in England. The alarm was launched by the Care Quality Commission, a government authority that is responsible for quality control in the Read More.
Sexy-robot to satisfy desires of individuals with Alzheimer’s
Robots might someday satisfy the sexual needs of the elderly in retirement homes. In fact, this proposal has been put forth by the International Foundation for Responsible Robotics. Which highlights that already, robots are employed as caretakers for the over-70 populations, and therefore, could also be used for therapeutic purposes for Read More.
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s may have an enzyme in common
The same enzyme might be the base of both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at Emory University discovered that it is the molecule asparagine endopeptidase (AEP) that contributes to an accumulation of toxic protein aggregates in brain cells. Despite the fact that these two diseases affect different and distinct areas of the Read More.
For those with Alzheimer’s foul mood of caregivers can shorten lifespan
For individuals with Alzheimer’s, stressed or depressed caretakers can bring about serious consequences. To the point that the person being assisted has a greater risk of dying prematurely, compared to the average in the general population. This is what has been demonstrated in a recent study conducted by Berkeley University Read More.
Anti-epilepsy dug could help those with mild Alzheimer’s
There is promise in an anti-epilepsy drug that restores normal brain activity in those with mild Alzheimer's disease. Researchers at a Harvard teaching hospital said there has been evidence that links seizure-like activity to cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's. By treating these erratic brainwaves with the drug, experts said Read More.
Yelling at wait staff who forgot your order prohibited at this restaurant
Tokyo launches a special pop-up restaurant that hires only wait staff with Alzheimer’s. Here, customers have to be willing to eat not what they ordered, but, instead, what the wait person remembers to order. The Restaurant of Order Mistakes is, in fact, a type of innovative awareness campaign for a Read More.